By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Editor of Pakistani Newspaper Groups and Chairman Roze TV SK Niazi discussed the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, the assassination attempt on Imran Khan, and Pakistan’s fear of bankruptcy in the programme “Sachi Baat.”According to the topic, President PFUJ Afzal Butt participated in the programme “Sachi Baat.” He stated, “There should be more investigations in Arshad Sharif’s murder case.”

He further stated, “We wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, and we saw Arshad Sharif’s family’s statement to the foreign media, and Arshad Sharif’s family wants to be a party in the case; his (Arshad Sharif’s) family should get justice, and all aspects of the case should be reviewed.”

Responding to a question, he stated, “The Supreme Court formed a commission regarding the Arshad Sharif murder case.” “The Arshad Sharif murder case was spoiled by angling.” On the appointment of COAS, he responded, “Imran Khan started talking about the important appointment 3 months ago; Imran Khan should not talk unnecessarily about institutions, and we should never interfere in the internal affairs of an institution.”

Similarly, Sajid Mehdi, a member of the Pakistan Muslim League-N’s National Assembly, took part in the programme “Sachi Baat.” He stated on the topic of the programme that “Arshad Sharif was the asset of our country; Arshad Sharif’s case has been handled; the political party ruined the case by confining it to itself; and I personally express sorrow with the family of Arshad Sharif.”

He further stated on the appointment of COAS, “According to the constitution, the prime minister has the right to appoint.” “There is a need to think about who was brought to the country at this stage.” Responding to a question, he stated, “Imran Khan has caused a lot of damage to the country for 4 years; his politics are based on hypocrisy; he is trying to create instability in the country; Imran Khan should let the country run according to the constitution.”

In addition, Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Faisal Chaudhary participated in the programme “Sachi Baat.” He stated, “The Arshad Sharif murder case was very sad.” He insisted that “the government should have expressed sympathy with Arshad Sharif’s family.” He further stated, “The murder of Arshad Sharif should be seen on legal grounds; his family should get justice in the murder case; and all the legal and constitutional requirements should be fulfilled.” Responding to the question on the appointment of COAS, he stated, “The appointment of the Army Chief is very important.” “You can guess from the statements of the government ministers that the government is trying to self-destruct things.”

With expert views on the economic condition of Pakistan, senior economist Mirza Akhtar Baig participated in the programme “Sachi Baat.”He stated, “The country is going through a critical period; there is a crisis situation in the country due to political instability.”

He further stated, “Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves are going down; political imbalance is causing the weakness of the economy in the country; our exports are decreasing; investor confidence needs to be restored; and improvement of the political situation is the guarantee of stability.”