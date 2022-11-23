ISLAMABAD: For the next twelve hours, the majority of the nation may expect cold, dry weather. However, in the early morning hours, foggy conditions are predicted to dominate across Punjab’s plain areas.

The following major cities’ temperatures this morning:

Islamabad has a temperature of six degrees Celsius, Lahore is eleven, Karachi is twenty, Peshawar is eight, Quetta is zero, Gilgit is minus one, and Murree and Muzaffarabad are both five degrees.

In Leh, it will be extremely cold and dry, while in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Barmula, cold and dry weather is predicted by the Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The temperature this morning was:

The temperature was two degrees Celsius in Srinagar and Anantnag, nine in Jammu, four in Leh, one in Pulwama and Shopian, and zero in Baramula.