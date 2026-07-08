ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday issued a landslide alert for the Juglot-Skardu Road (JSR) and the Skardu-Roundu section, warning tourists and commuters to avoid unnecessary travel due to high risks over the next 48 hours.

The NDMA’s National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) said that ongoing rainfall and soil erosion in the northern parts could trigger landslides between July 7 and July 9.

It said that Skardu and its adjacent localities, specifically the Bromdo Nullah, Chamcho, Malupa, and the Dambodas-Tormik-Haramosh section could face landslides.

“The current weather conditions strictly align with the proactive weather assessments previously issued by the NEOC,” the NDMA said, adding that erosion in local streams and potential mudslides could further hazardous travel conditions.

The disaster agency has directed local administrative bodies to ensure emergency preparedness to mitigate any potential disruptions.

Tourists and commuters have been strongly advised to exercise extreme caution near steep slopes and landslide-prone mountain routes.

The NDMA also urged citizens to utilise its official mobile application, ‘Pak NDMA Disaster Alert’, for real-time safety updates and verified guidelines.