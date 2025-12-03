In the wake of the large-scale destruction caused by the severe storm in Sri Lanka and following the Sri Lankan Government’s appeal for assistance, Pakistan has continued relief measures for the affected population.

On the special directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, a dedicated Pakistan search and rescue team was dispatched on Wednesday to support operations in the affected areas of Sri Lanka.

A Pakistan Air Force C-130 aircraft carrying a 47-member team along with 6.5 tons of essential equipment has departed to participate in the humanitarian and rescue efforts.

The departure ceremony for the relief consignment was attended by Federal Minister Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, and Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik,and Sri Lankan High Commissioner Rear Admiral Fred Senevirathne (Rtd).

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry stated that NDMA remains fully committed to responding to disasters and mitigating their adverse impacts both within Pakistan and in affected countries abroad. Rear Admiral Fred Senevirathne, Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Pakistan, expressed gratitude to the people and Government of Pakistan for the timely provision of emergency assistance.

PM Shehbaz Sharif held an extensive dialogue with the President of Sri Lanka yesterday and also initiated contact with other cyclone-affected countries including Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia. NDMA has additionally arranged for the dispatch of relief goods through Sri Lankan Airlines operating between Colombo and Lahore.

On Tuesday, under the special directive of the Prime Minister, NDMA also sent 200 tons of relief supplies to Sri Lanka via sea shipment.

The relief items dispatched include family tents, blankets, quilts, life jackets, inflatable boats, de-watering pumps, lamps, mats, mosquito nets, infant dry milk, ready-to-eat food, and essential medicines. Pakistan Navy ships and helicopters are already actively engaged in relief operations in Sri Lanka.

Following a special request from the President of Sri Lanka to the prime minister of Pakistan, NDMA is also sending temporary bridges from the Pakistan Army to support restoration and access efforts in the affected regions.

Pakistan will continue to extend all possible assistance to the people of Sri Lanka as part of its enduring commitment to humanitarian support and regional solidarity.