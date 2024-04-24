Pakistani actress Nazish Jahangir called national team captain Babar Azam everyone’s brother.

Actress Nazish Jahangir was recently asked by a fan about her marriage proposal to Babar Azam, to which the actress said that she would apologize but now she is in trouble for her answer.

A few days ago, a fan asked the actress in a question-and-answer session on Instagram that if captain Babar Azam proposed marriage to her, what would her answer be? In response, the actress said that ‘I will apologize’.

After that, a series of comments started on the post of the actress.

Recently, in one such session, Nazish informed that Babar Azam’s fans have been triggered.

The actress wrote “Babar bhai! We are all brothers, but the fans are openly highlighting the negative aspects. I have nothing to do with cricketers, they are all brothers to me, even if they have fallen behind.”

On the other hand, there is another story circulating on social media regarding the same trolling of Nazish, in which the actress got tired of the trolling and wrote that anyone who feels bad about me should give Babar Azam his sister’s relationship, but please! Leave my soul.