The pink moon will be seen all over the world today, and Pakistanis will also be able to enjoy the pink moon.

A full moon will appear in the sky again tonight, but this time it’s been dubbed April’s “Pink Moon”, while it’s also known as the ‘Sprouting Grass Moon’, the ‘Egg Moon’ and the ‘Fish Moon’. Is.

The American Space Research Organization (NASA) had already informed us that the pink moon will be visible from Monday morning to Thursday morning.

According to media reports, pink moon was also seen on Tuesday while today (Wednesday) pink moon will be seen in UK, Ireland, Portugal, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

According to astronomers, at the time of Pink Moon, the distance between the Earth and the Moon is very less, due to which the Moon can be clearly seen by the human eye.

Why is it called a pink moon?

People have been naming the full moon for centuries.

According to NASA, the Maine Farmer’s Almanac (an annual American magazine) first began using Native American names for full moons in the 1930s, and since then these names have been widely popular and used, according to the publication of the magazine. Began in 1818.

NASA