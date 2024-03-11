A bitter verbal incident has taken place between former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry’s wife Haba Chaudhry and brother Faisal Chaudhry.

On the occasion of their appearance in the Accountability Court Islamabad, Fawad Chaudhry’s wife and brother got confused once again.

Faisal Chaudhry was talking to lawyer Qaiser Imam that they had a bitter argument about the intervention of Haba Fawad.

Haba Fawad said, let Qaiser Imam do his work, he is a professional lawyer, to which Faisal Chaudhry said, “You are gossiping”.

Fawad Chaudhry silenced his wife by placing his hand on her mouth during the heated argument.

Haba Fawad also had a bitter conversation with Fawad Chaudhry’s maternal uncle.

Fawad Chaudhry’s wife said that you are also meeting with Faisal, to which Faisal Chaudhry said stop the nonsense, how are you talking to elders, Haba replied and said that if you are big, then stay as an elder, nonsense. you are doing.

Fawad Chaudhry’s uncle, Faisal Chaudhry, was caught and taken out of the accountability court, while Fawad Chaudhry said, Faisal Yaar, when you come, you are crippled.

It should be remembered that even before this there was a bitter verbal incident between Haba Fawad and Fawad Chaudhry.