Dubai: Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Nawaz Sharif along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz will leave Dubai for Saudi Arabia tomorrow.

According to party sources, important meetings of Nawaz Sharif are expected in Saudi Arabia. The decision on the date of his possible return home is also expected during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

PML-N has not yet consulted any party regarding the electoral alliance. Whether the parties involved in the government coalition will form an electoral alliance or not has not been decided yet.

PML-N will field its candidates in all provinces including Punjab.