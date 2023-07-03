MAKKAH: While conducting the Hajj in Saudi Arabia, President Dr. Arif Alvi met with Shahabuddin of Bangladesh.

Several meetings between President Alvi and President Shahbuddin of Bangladesh took place in Makkah, Mina, and Madinah.

President Alvi said on Twitter that his childhood friend Salman Rehman, who is currently a member of parliament, a minister, and an advisor in Bangladesh, was visible in one of the twin photos.

Good meetings with Bangladesh President Mr Shahabuddin in Mecca, Mina & Madina. Below at Roza-e-Rasool. In white is my childhood friend Mr Salman Rehman, now Member Parliament, Minister & Advisor in BD. We met after 60 yrs. Blessings of Allah will do wonders for our relationship. pic.twitter.com/9QyDCLHixj — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) July 3, 2023

“We reunited after 60 (years). Allah’s blessings will work wonders for our relationship, he continued.

To complete the Hajj, the President travelled to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.