ISLAMABAD: Senior Muslim League (N) leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui has categorically denied the rumors that Nawaz Sharif is going to Adiala Jail to meet Imran Khan.

Speaking on a private TV channel program, he said that Nawaz Sharif has nothing to do with Imran Khan’s affairs, solid cases are pending against him and the courts are giving their verdicts.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that anyway, what kind of crisis has arisen because of Imran Khan that Nawaz Sharif should go to Adiala Jail to seek help from him? Has Pakistan’s economy come to a standstill? Have our friends turned their backs on us? Have we not been able to give a befitting reply to the Indian attack? Why did Nawaz Sharif go to Imran Khan?

Irfan Siddiqui said that Imran himself is knocking on doors but he is not being heard, such false and baseless narratives are being made by the PTI itself to console the workers and tell them how high Imran Khan’s position is.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that it is regrettable that some good and reliable journalists are spreading this baseless and rumor as news.

In response to a question, Irfan Siddiqui said that Mahmood Khan Achakzai is a good person, his relations with Nawaz Sharif are very good and of mutual respect, he is also a good friend of mine, but at present he is an ally of PTI, the head of the Movement to Protect the Constitution of Pakistan. Before negotiating with us about the national government, he should ask his ally Imran Khan whether he is ready to join the thieves, dacoits, and the fake government with Form 47 and form a national government? If Khan Sahib is ready and clearly announces it, then Achakzai Sahib should come to us, we will definitely negotiate with him on this issue.

In response to another question, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that there is no formal discussion on the 27th Constitutional Amendment at this time, but if necessary, where twenty-six amendments have been made, the 27th can also be made.

He said about the proposed movement of PTI that peaceful protest is the constitutional right of everyone, but till date no protest of PTI was peaceful, they are already making announcements to open fire, if they choose the path of violence and spreading unrest like before, then the law of the state will come into play.

He said that during his tenure, former Prime Minister Imran Khan along with General Faiz Hameed made false and baseless cases, put opponents in jail, we never did that.