Pakistan’s famous singer Abrarul Haque says that actress Nawal Saeed should have kept quiet about all-rounder Shoaib Malik because maybe Shoaib wants to get married for the third time.

A short video clip of Abrar-ul-Haq is going viral on social media in which he is asked by the host about various actresses including Nawal Saeed and asked to give his opinion.

The singer was asked by the host about Mehwish Hayat, Mahira Khan and Saba Qamar, to which Abrarul Haq said that Mehwish Hayat has passion, she should do more flashy type projects and Mahira Khan should do more.

Regarding Saba Qamar, he said that if there is any biggest and most famous actress in Pakistan, then she is Saba Qamar.

When asked about Nawal Saeed, he said that he does not know him, who is he?

The host said that recently Nawal Saeed had told about Shoaib Malik that cricketers send messages to him, on which a scandal was also created.

Abrarul Haq said on this that Nawal Saeed should have covered up the messages of Shoaib Malik, God has also said about covering up.

Talking about the same issue, Abrarul Haq smiled and said that four marriages are permissible in the religion of Islam, maybe Shoaib Malik wants to marry a third time.

Pakistani actress and model Nawal Saeed once again talked about the messages received by cricketers and said that cricketers should not send such messages because people idolize them.

The actress said that often people feel that you have given a statement for some reason, but in the past interview, this thing came out of my mouth without any reason, but that thing was not false.

On this, the co-actors in the show insisted on telling Nawal Saeed the name of the cricketer, Gibran and Nadia Khan took the name of Naseem Shah while taking the name of a single cricketer, to which Nawal said that it cannot be that the messages are only for single cricketers. do

After that the hosts started taking the names of the married cricketers, Syed Gibran said that he is not Iftikhar, Nadia Khan said that he is Shoaib Malik, but Nawal did not have any reaction except to smile. Not given.

The actress said that anyone can send messages but I think cricketers should not have sent those messages because I think people idolize sportsmen and athletes more than actors so they should not send such messages.

It should be noted that in an interview last year too, Nawal Saeed revealed that Pakistani cricketers send messages on social media.

The actress had said that ‘I get a lot of messages not from fellow actors but from cricketers, which I am surprised to read, I don’t understand that you are representing Pakistan, you have a verified blue tick, how can you ask a girl. Can you appreciate it by sending a message? ‘That’s quite strange, it shouldn’t happen’.