Quetta: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has released a report regarding the damage caused by the rains in Balochistan.

According to the PDMA report, 8 people died and 9 people were injured due to rains in 6 districts of Balochistan.

According to the report, 35 houses were destroyed and 65 partially damaged due to rain in Chagai, while 30 houses were damaged due to rain in Gwad and Pishin, 6 roads including a bridge were affected due to rain in the province.

Devastation due to heavy rains in Balochistan, rivers overflowed, communication between Gwadar and Karachi was severed

According to the report, due to the heavy rains in various cities of Balochistan, the low-lying areas were flooded, while Godar and Makran were disconnected from Karachi.

On the other hand, the Department of Meteorology says that the series of westerly winds is present in different districts of Balochistan, it is still cloudy today in Quetta and its surroundings, there may be heavy rain with thunder and lightning at some places.