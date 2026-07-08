ANKARA: NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has defended fresh US military strikes on Iran as essential to upholding a fragile ceasefire, amid escalating tensions in the Gulf that have already disrupted oil tanker traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States launched a new wave of attacks against Iranian targets on Tuesday and revoked a licence permitting Tehran to sell oil, following incidents in which three tankers were struck by projectiles. The developments have placed additional pressure on an already precarious truce.

Ceasefire violation demands response

“When you have a ceasefire and Iran is basically violating the ceasefire, I think it is totally crucial that the US forcefully react,” Rutte told reporters ahead of a NATO leaders’ summit in the Turkish capital.

He described the American action as “absolutely necessary”, underscoring the alliance’s view that violations must be met with a firm response to deter further instability in a critical energy chokepoint.

Trump and European spending in focus

At the Ankara summit, European leaders are expected to press US President Donald Trump to reaffirm Washington’s commitment to the military alliance. The Iran conflict and Trump’s renewed interest in Greenland have revived transatlantic frictions.

Rutte emphasised the “complete commitment of the United States to NATO”, which he said also served American security interests. He added, however, that Europeans and Canadians must increase defence spending to match the US level, calling the expectation “completely fair”.

“The good news is that this is the big win today. It’s the loss for Putin, it is a win for President Trump that the Europeans and the Canadians are doing exactly that,” the NATO chief said.