Rawalpindi: The DG ISPR held a special session with the Vice Chancellors and Senior Faculty Members of various universities as part of the National Security and Strategic Leadership Workshop 2026.

The workshop was attended by Vice Chancellors, Deans, Registrars and Senior Faculty Members of more than 200 universities in Pakistan.

Participants from Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Muzaffarabad, Multan and Quetta also participated online in the National Security Workshop held in Rawalpindi.

DG ISPR discussed important issues related to the internal situation of the country, especially security, with the participants in the workshop.

The participants in the special session said that the Pakistan Army has played a proud role in the defense, stability and security of the country. Pakistan achieved a great victory in the war of truth because of the Pakistani forces, we are fully confident that the country’s defense is in strong hands.

The participants said that not only Azad Kashmir but also the people of occupied Kashmir are proud of the Pakistan Army, we have received clear guidance to protect students from negative propaganda and provide accurate information.

The participants said that the academy was given clear awareness regarding national security, information warfare and the challenges facing the country, this contact established between the Pakistan Army and the academy is the need of the hour.

The participants of the workshop highly appreciated the initiative of the ISPR to bring together the Vice Chancellors and the academy on one platform.