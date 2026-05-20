The Islamabad High Court has issued a decision on the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi for family meeting and access to her personal physician.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir of the Islamabad High Court issued a written decision and the court has disposed of the petition with directions to order family meeting with Bushra Bibi and access to her personal physician.

The court has again sent the matter of family meeting with Bushra Bibi to the Superintendent Adiala Jail and has said that the Superintendent Adiala Jail will decide again on the petition for family meeting.

The Islamabad High Court has said in the decision that if the Superintendent Adiala Jail rejects the petition, then the IG Prisons Forum is there, the Superintendent Jail has already informed about the provision of daily necessities to Bushra Bibi.

The decision said that according to the Superintendent of Adiala Jail, Bushra Bibi is being provided with daily necessities.

The court said that according to the Superintendent of Adiala Jail, Bushra Bibi is also receiving treatment, and Bushra Bibi was also transferred out of the hospital as needed.

The decision said that the issue of Bushra Bibi’s medical condition in prison falls under the jurisdiction of the executive, if there is any objection in this regard, there is a forum as per the jail rules.

The Islamabad High Court also ordered the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad and the Superintendent of Adiala Jail to send a copy of the court decision.