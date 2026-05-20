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Sci-Tech

Announcing the return of the stand and grip for the iPhone

By: dailythepatriotbeta

Published: May 20, 2026

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Technology giant Apple has unveiled its new line-up of accessibility features, which will be available with iOS 27, VisionOS 27 and other systems later this year.

In the same announcement made on Tuesday, Apple also said that a popular iPhone accessory (which sold out at launch) is now making a comeback.

Last November, Apple introduced the Hikawa Phone Grip and Stand to celebrate 40 years of its accessibility. This unique grip was designed by Los Angeles-based artist and industrial designer Belle Hikawa.

The accessory was initially available only through Apple and sold out within a few days.

Now Apple says it is back in stock for iPhone and can now be ordered from Apple Stores worldwide online.

It is available globally for the first time thanks to a partnership with PopSockets and is priced at $54.95.

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Sci-Tech

Announcing the return of the stand and grip for the iPhone

Published: May 20, 2026

Link copied!

Technology giant Apple has unveiled its new line-up of accessibility features, which will be available with iOS 27, VisionOS 27 and other systems later this year.

In the same announcement made on Tuesday, Apple also said that a popular iPhone accessory (which sold out at launch) is now making a comeback.

Last November, Apple introduced the Hikawa Phone Grip and Stand to celebrate 40 years of its accessibility. This unique grip was designed by Los Angeles-based artist and industrial designer Belle Hikawa.

The accessory was initially available only through Apple and sold out within a few days.

Now Apple says it is back in stock for iPhone and can now be ordered from Apple Stores worldwide online.

It is available globally for the first time thanks to a partnership with PopSockets and is priced at $54.95.

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Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *