The National Assembly approved unapproved mandatory expenditures of more than Rs 44,741 billion. Rs 25,992 billion was allocated for repayment of domestic debt, and Rs 5,836 billion was allocated for repayment of foreign debt.

The federal government presented the details of unapproved mandatory expenditures for the fiscal year 2026-27 in the National Assembly, on which the opposition expressed its reservations while debating. After which the National Assembly approved unapproved mandatory expenditures of more than Rs 407,410,550 million.

Out of the unapproved mandatory expenditures, more than Rs 259,920,200 million have been allocated for repayment of domestic debt.

Of these, more than Rs 69 trillion 82 billion have been allocated for paying interest on domestic loans, while more than Rs 58 trillion 36 billion have been allocated for paying foreign loans and more than Rs 10 trillion 71 billion 39 billion have been allocated for paying interest on foreign loans. More than Rs 1 trillion 30 billion have also been allocated for paying short-term external loans.

Among the mandatory expenses, Rs 7 billion 44 million have been allocated for the Supreme Court, Rs 6 billion 40 million for the Federal Constitutional Court and Rs 2 billion 36 million for the Islamabad High Court.

Rs 9 billion 82 million have been allocated for audit, Rs 2 billion 123.5 million for the Federal Ombudsman and Rs 645.5 million for the Federal Tax Ombudsman.

Rs 10 billion 577.5 million have been allocated for the Election Commission, while Rs 57 billion have been allocated for grants and miscellaneous expenses. In both houses of parliament, Rs 7.96 billion has been allocated for the National Assembly and Rs 6.42 billion for the Senate.

Rs 6.93 billion has been allocated for government employees’ allowances, superannuation and pension, while Rs 500 million has been allocated for foreign missions and Rs 530 million for the law and justice department.

Rs 5 million has been allocated for Pakistan Post, Rs 960 million for allowances for employees of the President’s Public Office, while more than Rs 1.83 billion has been allocated for allowances for employees of the President’s Personal Office.

According to the rules, there is no voting on charge expenditures, only members discuss them and the expenses are considered approved as soon as they are presented in the house.

Finance Minister stresses increase in tax net instead of burdening salaried class

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that instead of burdening salaried class, he has stressed on increasing tax net. Work is underway to make retailers a part of the system to increase tax net.

Speaking in the National Assembly session, he said that Azimuddin Zahid and Khawaja Shiraz objected to the budget figures. I wish these objections had been raised in the House instead of the privilege motion.

There has been no change in the figures related to national accounts, no change has been made in the economic figures.

The Finance Minister said that Pakistan played a sincere role by stopping the US-Iran war. Our national prestige has been enhanced by the US-Iran agreement. I thank all the members of the Assembly and the Senate for the budget debate.

Muhammad Aurangzeb said that some proposals are intended to be included in the finance bill. This year, we will meet the target of remittances of forty-one billion dollars. IT exports are expected to be four and a half billion dollars.

He said that instead of burdening the salaried class, emphasis has been placed on increasing the tax net. Work is underway to make retailers part of the system to increase the tax net. The performance of the FBR was criticized. Our government collected additional revenues of 14 billion dollars in two years. facebook twitter whatsup mail