London: Britain has announced that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) will soon be designated a national security threat. GeographicReference

The move is being made under emergency legislation introduced to prevent activities sponsored by foreign states, according to the British Home Office.

The Home Office says that along with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Islamic Movement of Companions of the Right and the Russian-linked GRU Volunteer Corps are also being added to the list of banned organizations. If the British parliament approves the decision later this week, those associated with these organizations or involved in sabotage, including arson, could be sentenced to up to life in prison. Textiles & Nonwovens

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer responded to the decision by saying that the government would not allow any foreign force to operate in the UK that seeks to incite fear, violence or division in the country. According to him, the UK will not allow its soil to become a safe haven for such acts.

According to the British Home Office, the new legislation will increase the government’s ability to deal with state-sponsored threats, while the police and law enforcement agencies will have more powers to take action against these organizations. The government says that under the new legal provisions, supporting or assisting these organizations will also be considered a crime, which can be punished by up to 14 years in prison. Textiles & Nonwovens

According to authorities, the move will make it easier to prosecute those found to be cooperating with these groups, while also paving the way for them to be sent to prison for long periods. The British government recalled that it has already imposed a number of tough sanctions against Iran, including full sanctions on the Revolutionary Guards and the imposition of sanctions on more than 550 individuals and entities linked to Iran.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said that those working for these three organizations would be found and brought to justice and that every possible measure would be taken to protect the country. On the other hand, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper also expressed her determination that the government would take every necessary step to protect its citizens at home and abroad.