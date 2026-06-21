ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Sunday approved demands for grants worth more than Rs40.48 trillion for 29 ministries and divisions under the federal budget for fiscal year 2026-27, with the government securing passage of the allocations through a majority vote.

The session, chaired by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, approved 89 demands for grants as lawmakers proceeded with the budgetary process ministry by ministry.

The Defence Division received the largest share of allocations, securing over Rs30.67 trillion under five demands for grants. The Communications Division was allocated more than Rs1.25 trillion through five demands, while the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training received over Rs1.21 trillion under nine demands.

The Water Resources Division secured more than Rs1.07 trillion through three demands, and Pakistan Railways was allocated over Rs1.11 trillion under two demands for grants.

The House also approved Rs4.12 trillion in combined allocations for the Power and Maritime Affairs divisions.

Among other allocations, the Planning Division received Rs37.21 billion, the Interior Division and its attached departments Rs45.04 billion, and the Foreign Affairs Division Rs68.17 billion. The Commerce Division was allocated Rs27.99 billion, the Information Technology Division Rs42.07 billion, the Law and Justice Division Rs24.91 billion, and the National Health Services Division Rs53.28 billion.

The Cabinet Division and its attached departments secured Rs58.34 billion, while Rs2.11 billion was approved for the Defence Production Division and Rs1.74 billion for the Privatisation Division.

The House also approved allocations for the Senate Secretariat, National Assembly, Parliamentary Affairs Division, Economic Affairs Division, Housing and Works Division, Human Rights Division, Science and Technology Division, Religious Affairs Division, and the Inter-Provincial Coordination Division, among others.

Earlier, lawmakers approved more than Rs27.57 billion for the Information and Broadcasting Division under three demands for grants, while expenditures for the Interior Ministry and its attached departments also received parliamentary approval.

Allocations for the Finance Division and its attached departments, as well as the Climate Change, Maritime Affairs, and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan affairs divisions, were also passed.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said the budget process was proceeding in accordance with parliamentary procedures and that demands for grants were being approved in phases as debate on the federal budget continued.

The approval of the demands for grants marks another step in the passage of the federal budget, which will culminate in the finalisation of the government’s spending plan for the next fiscal year.