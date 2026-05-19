ISLAMABAD: The first AI-enabled parliamentary system was launched in the National Assembly, with Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq calling the inauguration of the system a major step towards a modern and digital parliament.

Addressing the ceremony in Islamabad, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that modern technology is the need of the hour and its use is significantly improving institutional efficiency. He said that in the past, work used to be delayed due to files, but the implementation of the digital system has brought transparency and speed.

The Speaker National Assembly said that members of the National Assembly are keenly interested in using modern technology in the proceedings of the House, while steps are being taken to make the National Assembly paperless in a phased manner. He said that budget documents are also being transferred to a digital and paperless system.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that the support of the Ministry of IT and NITB for the implementation of AI in the Parliament is commendable, while the effective use of technology in parliamentary affairs will further improve efficiency.

He said that a budget is being allocated for the establishment of a modern data center in the National Assembly and the use of artificial intelligence has become inevitable to adapt to the requirements of the modern world. He said that Pakistan will have to move forward with modern technology so that it can compete with developed nations.

The Speaker of the National Assembly further said that the implementation of AI technology will provide full convenience to the members of parliament in lawmaking and parliamentary affairs, while the Ministry of IT and NITB are taking effective steps for the digitalization of national institutions.

He termed the holding of proceedings in the National Assembly in a paperless environment for the first time yesterday as a historic development and said that training is also being provided by NITB and the Ministry of IT to enhance the capacity of the staff of the IT Directorate of the National Assembly.