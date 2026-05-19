Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has said that Pakistan’s armed forces are determined to completely eliminate all forms of terrorism with the full support of the people. Pakistan’s journey of progress cannot be stopped by propaganda, fake news or foreign-sponsored terrorism.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited the Quetta Garrison. During the visit, the Field Marshal addressed the officers and faculty members under training at the Command and Staff College Quetta.

According to the statement, the Field Marshal appreciated the high standard of training, intellectual capacity and professionalism in the college and said that the officers who graduated from the institution hold a prominent position due to their extraordinary performance and professional dedication.

The Field Marshal highlighted the rapidly changing nature of modern warfare and stressed the need to stay abreast of emerging technologies, multi-domain operations, collaboration between the three armed forces and future combat challenges.

He said that officers should continuously train themselves and their forces so that they can effectively face the changing war situation. The Field Marshal also met with officers and men of the formations deployed in Balochistan.

The Field Marshal said that the armed forces of Pakistan are determined to completely eliminate all forms of terrorism with the full support of the people. The journey of Pakistan’s development cannot be stopped by propaganda, fake news or external sponsored terrorism. Attempts to destabilize Pakistan through proxies and negative propaganda will fail due to the strength of the state and the unity of the people.

Asim Munir stressed the importance of sustainable peace and stability in Balochistan and said that a strategy based on public welfare, comprehensive development and good governance are indispensable for long-term development.

The Field Marshal also appreciated the steps taken by the Balochistan government for public welfare, socio-economic development and strengthening the relationship between the state and the people and praised the high morale, operational readiness and professional commitment of the officers and men for maintaining peace and stability and state writ in Balochistan. On his arrival in Quetta, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir was received by the Corps Commander Quetta.