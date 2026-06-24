ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly has approved supplementary grants of Rs 482 billion to various ministries, divisions and departments.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb presented various tables of budget-related documents in the House. Table of Approved Expenditure 2026/27, Table of Approved Supplementary Expenditure 2024/25-2025/26, Table of Approved Additional Expenditure 2016/17-2024/2025 and Audit Reports for the year 2025/2026 were tabled in the House.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb also presented the FBR Amendment Bill 2026 in the National Assembly which was approved.

In the meeting, the process of approving the supplementary grants of the federal ministries and divisions for the financial year 2024-25 was started.

In terms of supplementary grants, the demand for Airports Security Force Rs 6.48 crore, Cabinet Division Rs 30 crore, Commerce Division Rs 5.61 crore, Defense Division Rs 1.25 crore and Defense Services Rs 22.84 crore was approved.

Similarly, the demand of 1 billion 43 crore 63 lakh rupees for the federal educational institutions garrison, 43 billion 10 crore 60 lakh rupees for the power division, 25 crore rupees for the federal education and vocational training division, and 37 billion 89 crore 27 lakh rupees for grants, subsidies and miscellaneous expenses in the form of supplementary grants were approved.

In terms of supplementary grants, 2 billion 69 crore rupees from Federal Board of Revenue, 9 crore 2 lakh rupees from Foreign Affairs Division, 1 billion 80 crore rupees from Information and Broadcasting Division, 1 billion 78 crore 20 lakh rupees from Interior Division, 45 crore 22 lakh rupees from Islamabad Capital Territory, 5 billion 79 crore 35 lakh rupees from Combined Civil Armed Forces and Affairs of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Division. The demand of Rs. 1 crore 40 lakh was approved.

4 crore 96 lakh rupees for law and justice division, 23 crore 84 lakh rupees for national food security and research division, 16 crore 4 lakh rupees for Pakistan Agricultural Research Council, 3 billion 82 crore 8 lakh rupees for national health services division, 5 crore rupees for parliamentary affairs division, 10 crore rupees for poverty alleviation and social security division and 5 billion 50 crore rupees for development expenses of sports division were approved.

The demand of Rs 75 crore for development expenses of power division, Rs 2 billion 75 crore development expenses of Newtech, Rs 5 billion 60 crore for development expenses of finance division and Rs 1 billion 26 crore 97 lakh for other development expenses were approved.

1 billion 106 million rupees for development expenses of Interior Division, 207.9 million rupees for capital expenditure of petroleum division and 22 billion 15 million rupees for capital expenditure on civil works were approved in terms of supplementary grants.

The demands of Rs 96 crore 75 lakh of Cabinet Division, Rs 4 billion of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Rs 25 crore of National Security Division, Rs 7 crore 62 lakh of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Rs 15 crore of Climate Change Division and Rs 7 billion 50 crore of Commerce Division were approved.

In terms of supplementary grants, the demand of 4 billion 25 crore rupees of defense division, 33 billion 96 crore 81 lakh rupees of defense services, 105 billion 50 crore rupees of power division, 1 crore 31 lakh rupees of petroleum division, 57 billion 18 crore 98 lakh rupees of federal education and vocational training division and 11 crore 21 lakh rupees of finance division were approved.

127 billion 411 million rupees for grants, subsidies and miscellaneous expenses, 5 billion rupees for housing and works division, 1 billion 47 million rupees for information and broadcasting division while 13 billion 82 million 95 million rupees for miscellaneous expenses, 2 billion 8 million rupees for IT and telecommunication division, 96 million 3 million rupees for admission and anti-narcotics division while 19 billion 72 million 50 million rupees for miscellaneous expenses. The demand of Rs.

In terms of supplementary grants, the request of 1 billion 386 million rupees of Combined Civil Armed Forces, 174 million rupees of inter-provincial coordination division, 274 million rupees of National Food Security and Research Division, 29 billion 665 million rupees of National Health Services Division and 22 billion 35 million rupees of Social Security Division was approved.

2 billion 37 crore 72 lakh rupees for federal miscellaneous investments and loans, 4 crore rupees for the development expenditure of the defense division, 6 billion 35 crore 80 lakh rupees for the development expenditure of the power division, 4 billion 182 crore rupees for the expenditure of the federal education and vocational training department and 1 billion 57 crore 80 lakh rupees for the expenditure of the National Vocational Technical Training Commission were approved.

53.6 million rupees for other development expenses in the form of supplementary grants, 10 billion rupees for the development expenses of the revenue division, 3.70 billion rupees for the development expenses of the IT and Telecommunication Division, 34.47 million rupees for the development expenses of the Immigration and Anti-Narcotics Division, 7.883.8 million rupees for the capital expenditure on civil works and 6.61 billion rupees for the capital expenditure of the Railway Division. The demand of Rs.