National Assembly (NA) Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Sunday said that the entire nation stands united with the security forces in the fight against terrorism, vowing that the hostile designs of enemy elements would be defeated at all costs.

Ayaz Sadiq lauded the security forces for eliminating nine Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists in successful operations carried out in Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Speaker paid tribute to the personnel involved in operations against terrorists, commending their courage and dedication in safeguarding the nation.

He highlighted the professionalism, swift response, and advanced military capability of the forces, noting that they had once again demonstrated their readiness to make every sacrifice for the defence of the country and the preservation of peace and order.

He stressed that there would be no leniency for those who disrupt Pakistan’s peace or support such activities, adding that indiscriminate action against such elements would continue.