Pakistan is commemorating the 10th death anniversary of legendary philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, whose lifelong dedication to serving humanity continues to inspire millions across the country and beyond.

Abdul Sattar Edhi devoted his life to helping people regardless of their religion, ethnicity, or social background. The small charitable initiative he started grew into the Edhi Foundation, one of the country’s largest welfare organisations, providing ambulance services, emergency relief, orphan care, shelters, healthcare, and support for underprivileged communities.

Throughout his life, Edhi remained committed to humanitarian work without discrimination, earning widespread respect both nationally and internationally. In recognition of his outstanding public service, he was awarded Pakistan’s Nishan-i-Imtiaz in 1989.

The Edhi Foundation is also renowned for operating one of the world’s largest volunteer ambulance networks, serving millions of people across Pakistan.

President Asif Ali Zardari has paid rich tribute to Abdul Sattar Edhi on his 10th death anniversary, and eulogized him as the ultimate embodiment of service, compassion and humanity whose legacy continues to inspire generations.

In a message issued on the occasion of Edhi’s 10th death anniversary, to be observed on July 8, the president said the nation was honouring a man who devoted every breath of his life to alleviating the suffering of the poor, the abandoned and the forgotten. He said Edhi’s unparalleled commitment to humanity transcended all boundaries of caste, creed and religion, demonstrating that true greatness lies in selfless service.

The president said Abdul Sattar Edhi was not only a towering humanitarian but also an enduring symbol of national pride. He observed that Edhi’s tireless efforts built institutions that continue to serve millions of people, standing as a lasting testament to his vision and dedication to humanity.