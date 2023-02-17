In the third match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Wednesday at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Naseem Shah of the Quetta Gladiators was penalised for donning the incorrect helmet.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) penalised Naseem 10% of the match fee for using the incorrect helmet during his team’s nine-wicket loss against the home team.

According to the PCB’s Code of Conduct, the right-arm pacer has received a punishment. The highlight of the game Ihsanullah bowled Naseem, who was wearing the helmet of Comilla Victorians of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Before the PSL 8, the 20-year-old pacer had competed for the team in the BPL 2023.