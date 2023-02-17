The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to offer a 50% discount to those under the age of 18 for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 matches in Karachi in order to give young cricket fans a chance to see the cricket stars in action up close.

One ticket may be purchased on a B-Form, and this discount is valid for all games. To enter the stadium, each child will need to have their B-Form, on which they have purchased the ticket.

The PCB’s attempts to continue motivating the next generation to take up the sport are reflected in this offer.