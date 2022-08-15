Rick LaBrode has worked at NASA for 37 years, but he considers America’s ambition to return to the Moon to be the pinnacle of his career. LaBrode is the principal flight director for Artemis 1, which is scheduled to launch later this month. It will be the first time a capsule capable of carrying humans has been carried to the Moon since the last Apollo mission in 1972.

“This is more exciting than anything I’ve ever been a part of,” LaBrode told reporters at NASA’s Mission Control Center in Houston, Texas.Artemis 1, an unmanned test mission, will feature the first launch of the huge Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, which when operational will be the most powerful in the world.

It will launch the Orion crew capsule into lunar orbit. The spaceship will spend 42 days in space before returning to Earth.