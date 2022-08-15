WASHINGTON – A man died early Sunday near the US Capitol after driving into a barricade and shooting rounds into the air before turning his gun on himself, according to authorities.

The US Capitol Police (USCP) did not identify the man or speculate on his motive in a statement.Following the FBI’s surprising seizure of multiple boxes of secret government documents from former President Donald Trump’s Florida vacation residence, the incident occurred amid heightened emotions and violent discussion on social media.

The Supreme Court, which is still behind protective fencing after its heated abortion verdict in June, is also nearby on Capitol Hill.”While the man was getting out of the automobile, it caught fire,” according to USCP.

“After that, the man fired several shots into the air.” When authorities arrived in response to the sound of gunfire and approached the individual, “he shot himself,” according to police.