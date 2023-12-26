The American space agency NASA has shared a picture of an amazing space location that looks like a Christmas tree.

The cluster of young stars is named NGC 2264, some of which are even more massive than the Sun.

The image was shared on X (the new name of Twitter) a few days ago by NASA.

According to the space agency, this place is located at a distance of 2500 light-years from Earth.

NASA experts combined data from the Chandra X-ray Observatory and other telescopes to show the stars in vibrant green.

It is located in a star cluster called Monoceros, and the stars in NGC 2264 are between 10 and 5 million years old, NASA said.

According to NASA, the green color is actually gas, while the blue and white dots are X-rays emitted by young stars.

Earlier in November, images from the James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope were released of the Christmas Tree Galaxy Cluster.