The American space agency NASA has shared a picture of an amazing space location that looks like a Christmas tree.
The cluster of young stars is named NGC 2264, some of which are even more massive than the Sun.
The image was shared on X (the new name of Twitter) a few days ago by NASA.
According to the space agency, this place is located at a distance of 2500 light-years from Earth.
NASA experts combined data from the Chandra X-ray Observatory and other telescopes to show the stars in vibrant green.
It is located in a star cluster called Monoceros, and the stars in NGC 2264 are between 10 and 5 million years old, NASA said.
According to NASA, the green color is actually gas, while the blue and white dots are X-rays emitted by young stars.
Earlier in November, images from the James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope were released of the Christmas Tree Galaxy Cluster.