Peshawar: PTI has challenged the Election Commission’s decision on the intra-party elections in the Peshawar High Court.

In the petition filed by Tehreek-e-Insaf in the Peshawar High Court, the petitioners challenging the Election Commission and intra-party elections have also been made parties.

It has been argued in the petition that PTI is not the only party member challenging the intra-party elections and the Election Commission has also withdrawn the election symbol.

“Elections were not conducted according to the party constitution”, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has been stripped of its bat mark

It has been requested in the petition that the Election Commission does not have the authority to decide on the method of conducting party elections, so the decision of the Election Commission regarding the intra-party election of Tehreek-e-Insaf and election symbols should be declared null and void.

Tehreek-e-Insaf has requested the court to form a bench comprising of senior judges and set the petition for hearing today.

It should be noted that yesterday the Election Commission of Pakistan withdrew the bat sign from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf for not conducting the intra-party elections in accordance with the party constitution.