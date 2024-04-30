Islamabad: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) withdrew the LNG NAB reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, on which the court acquitted him from the reference.

Islamabad Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed heard the NAB reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others, in which Deputy Prosecutor NAB Azhar Maqbool appeared in the court while Shahid Khaqan’s lawyers were also present in the court.

Meanwhile, an application was filed by NAB in which NAB requested to withdraw the LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others.

The court acquitted all the accused, including Shahid Khaqan, from the reference while giving a verdict on NAB’s request to withdraw the reference.

Former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and Abdullah Khaqan were also acquitted from the reference after the court’s verdict.

It should be noted that the LNG NAB reference was filed against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi a few years ago, in which the former prime minister was charged on November 16, 2020.