The Lahore High Court has given a final deadline to the IG Islamabad to appear in the contempt of court case for not bringing the former Chief Minister Pervez Elahi safely home and arresting him.

Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmed of Lahore High Court heard the petition of Qaisra Elahi in which the petitioner took the stand that the court had directed the police officers to bring Parvez Elahi home safely but the police officers failed to bring him home safely.

Mohsin Naqvi played an important role in creating a rift between Shujaat and Parvez, Qaisara Elahi’s allegation.

The petitioner pleaded that the Islamabad police had insulted the court by arresting Parvez Elahi, so the court should take contempt of court action against the responsible police officers.

During the hearing, the Lahore High Court gave a final deadline to the IG Islamabad to appear and said that it was the High Court’s order not to arrest Parvez Elahi, does the IG consider himself more powerful than the court?

On this, the public prosecutor said that now IG Islamabad has changed, the court said that if he has changed, it does not mean that he has been acquitted of the case, IG Islamabad is taking this case easily. Yes, they will have to suffer the consequences.