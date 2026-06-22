ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Monday commenced voting on hefty demands for grants worth over Rs1.24 trillion for three federal ministries, triggering a fierce debate between the ruling coalition and the opposition over the country’s law and order situation and alleged political victimisation.

The session, chaired by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, opened with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb presenting four demands for grants exceeding Rs349 billion for the Interior Division.

In response, the opposition bench, heavily flanked by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), moved 123 cut motions to challenge the allocations, sparking an intense legislative standoff.

Leading the charge, PTI lawmaker Sardar Latif Khosa delivered a blistering critique of the Interior Ministry, questioning the rationale behind increasing its funds despite visible governance and security failures.

“The funds for the Interior Ministry have been increased, but I wish they would actually perform. A state runs on governance, not on bullets,” Khosa told the house.

“Power belongs to the people, and without them, the state is a corpse.”

Khosa took sharp aim at the security apparatus, referencing the controversial use of unmarked Vigo trucks — frequently associated with forced disappearances and political intimidation in Pakistan.

He noted that even Defense Minister Khawaja Asif had previously criticised their usage.

“Those moving around with entourages of ten Vigo trucks are sucking our blood,” Khosa said.

“If someone faces severe threats, they should hire private security. If things continue like this, the bureaucracy might just send the Defense Minister packing.”

Khosa also lamented the lack of progress in the investigation into a firing incident targeting his son in Lahore, asking mockingly,

“Am I a terrorist now? Is Barrister Gohar a terrorist? Look at the Interior Ministry’s performance.”

He further alleged that the head of the ministry was shifting focuses, noting, “He was given the responsibility of ruining Pakistan cricket, now he is being made deputy prime minister, and next he’ll be made prime minister.”

Government Defends Rule of Law

Rebelling against the opposition’s onslaught, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar defended the government and accused the opposition of political absenteeism and hypocrisy.

Tarar pointed out that the government had provided representation to two opposition members in the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, but claimed they had failed to attend recent meetings.

“The criminal law draft is pending in the standing committee. I request PTI to play its role in the committee,” Tarar said.

He said that a key response from the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government was still awaited.

“Sitting out in anger while continuing to enjoy parliamentary privileges is not the rule of law,” Tarar added, dismissing allegations of political engineering regarding jailed PTI leaders.