Islamabad: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that the great tragedy of Army Public School Peshawar strengthened the determination of this nation.

In his message on the 9th anniversary of the Army Public School tragedy, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar said that 9 years ago today, terrorists attacked the Army Public School Peshawar. When I remember the day, my eyes become tearful, the enemy tried unsuccessfully to demoralize the nation by trampling on the small roots of our future, our grass.

The Caretaker Prime Minister said that the great tragedy of Army Public School Peshawar has strengthened the resolve of this nation, the sympathies of the nation are with the parents whose children made great sacrifices in this tragedy, the principal Shaheed Tahira Qazi and the teachers to save the students. They stood as a leaden wall and sacrificed their lives, today is also a day to remember the great sacrifice of these great martyrs.

Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar said that the Pakistani nation has won the war on terrorism, the Pakistani nation has failed all the tactics of the enemy to spread evil and chaos in Pakistan, and the entire nation is stronger than before and united against this monster. The nation is standing by its security forces until they send all the evildoers to hell, my clear message to the terrorists and enemies of Pakistan’s peace is that the nation of Pakistan is united.