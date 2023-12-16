The worst aggression by Israel continues in the Khan Yunis area of southern Gaza, where the bureau chief of the Qatari media Al Jazeera Gaza was injured and his cameraman was martyred in the airstrikes, along with innocent Palestinians.

According to foreign media, missiles were attacked by Israel on Farhana School located in Khan Yunis on Thursday, where Al Jazeera Bureau Chief (Wael Dahdouh) and cameraman (Samer Abudaqa) were informed about the situation. As a result, the cameraman and the bureau chief were injured.

According to media reports, the attack was carried out at 6:30 in the morning, after receiving clearance from the Israeli forces, an ambulance was sent for the injured, but unfortunately, the ambulance could not arrive in time due to the pile of debris on the road. By which the cameraman was martyred.

According to media reports, the debris was removed with the help of a bulldozer and then the injured cameramen along with the injured bureau chief were transferred to Nasir Hospital.

Al Jazeera’s bureau chief said in an interview “I and the cameraman were with rescue personnel from the Civil Defense who were working to pull a family out of the wreckage and there was a loud noise that took Samer’s life.”.

The Ministry of Interior of Palestine says that in addition to the journalists of Al Jazeera, a journalist of the Palestine New Press Agency and 3 personnel of the Civil Defense Team were martyred in the attack.

It should be noted that the family of Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief was martyred in the Israeli airstrike in October, his family included his wife, son, daughter, and a grandson.

On the other hand, the martyred cameraman is a father of 4 children who was a resident of Abasan Al Kabira near Khan Younis.

As a result of Israeli operations in Gaza since October 7, the number of martyred Palestinians has exceeded 18 thousand 797, while more than 50 thousand are injured and more than 7 thousand 780 people have gone missing.