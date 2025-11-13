Islamabad: President Asif Ali Zardari’s spokesperson, Mr. Murtaza Solangi, visited the Islamabad office of Roze TV. Accompanying him was the President’s Press Secretary, Mr. Daniyal Gilani.

During the visit, Roze News Managing Director, Mr. Rafay Khan Niazi, warmly welcomed the distinguished guests. The discussions focused on the current state of the media, promotion of positive journalism, and the effective presentation of the national narrative.

Commending Roze TV’s journalistic contributions, Mr. Solangi said the channel has always prioritized responsible reporting and has played a significant role in addressing public concerns. He expressed confidence that the institution will continue to advance constructive and positive journalism with the same dedication in the future.

In response, MD Rafay Khan Niazi thanked the President and his media team for their support and encouragement, reaffirming Roze TV’s commitment to delivering balanced, impartial, and professional journalism in the national interest.