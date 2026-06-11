By Sardar Khan Niazi

Pakistan’s public sector universities are confronting one of the gravest financial crises in their history. Institutions established to produce knowledge, foster innovation, and prepare future generations are increasingly struggling to pay utility bills, salaries, and pension obligations. The situation has evolved from a temporary budgetary challenge into a structural threat to the country’s higher education system. For years, public universities have relied heavily on government funding to sustain academic programs, research activities, and infrastructure development. However, persistent fiscal constraints, rising inflation, and competing budgetary priorities have significantly reduced the real value of public investment in higher education. While operational costs have surged, allocations to universities have failed to keep pace. The consequences are visible across the country. Many universities have accumulated substantial deficits, delayed development projects, frozen faculty recruitment, and curtailed research funding. Some institutions have reportedly struggled to meet basic operational expenses, raising concerns about their long-term sustainability. Vice-chancellors increasingly find themselves managing financial emergencies rather than focusing on academic excellence. The impact extends beyond university administrations. Faculty members face uncertainty regarding promotions, research grants, and professional development opportunities. Laboratories operate with outdated equipment. Libraries struggle to acquire new resources. Students, meanwhile, experience overcrowded classrooms, deteriorating facilities, and declining academic support services. The quality of education inevitably suffers when institutions are forced into survival mode. Part of the problem lies in the mismatch between growing enrolment and stagnant resources. Over the past two decades, Pakistan rightly sought to expand access to higher education. New campuses were established and student numbers increased substantially. Yet financial planning failed to account for the recurring costs associated with expansion. The result is a system carrying increasing obligations without corresponding financial support. Another challenge is the limited diversification of revenue streams. Most public universities remain overwhelmingly dependent on government grants and student fees. Endowment funds, industry partnerships, alumni contributions, and commercialization of research remain underdeveloped. While universities should not be transformed into profit-seeking entities, greater financial resilience requires a broader funding base. The crisis also reflects a deeper policy contradiction. Successive governments have emphasized the importance of a knowledge economy, innovation, and human capital development. Yet these ambitions cannot be realized without sustained investment in higher education. Countries that have successfully transitioned towards knowledge-based economies treat universities not as expenditures but as strategic national assets. Addressing the crisis requires urgent and coordinated action. Federal and provincial governments must ensure predictable and adequate funding for public universities. The higher education sector needs a transparent financing framework that protects institutions from abrupt budgetary shocks. At the same time, universities should strengthen financial governance, improve resource utilization, and explore alternative funding mechanisms consistent with their public mission. Equally important is the need for a national conversation about the role of higher education in Pakistan’s development. Universities are not merely degree-awarding institutions. They are centers of research, critical thinking, technological advancement, and social mobility. Neglecting them carries costs that extend far beyond campus boundaries. Pakistan’s demographic future depends heavily on the opportunities available to its young population. Public universities remain the primary gateway to higher education for thousands of students from middle- and lower-income families. Allowing these institutions to drift further into financial distress would undermine both educational equity and national development. The financial crisis facing public sector universities is therefore not just an academic concern; it is a national challenge. Without timely intervention, Pakistan risks weakening one of the most important pillars of its future prosperity. Investment in universities is ultimately an investment in the country’s economic competitiveness, social cohesion, and intellectual growth. The question is whether policymakers are prepared to act before the damage becomes irreversible.