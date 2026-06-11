ISLAMABAD, June 11, 2026: The newly constituted Central Standing Committee on Media & Broadcasting of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) held its first meeting today at the FPCCI Capital Office, Islamabad. The session was presided over by renowned media personality Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik, Convener of the Committee.



The meeting commenced with a keynote address by FPCCI President Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh, who shared his vision for strengthening Pakistan’s media and broadcasting sector and reaffirmed FPCCI’s commitment to addressing the industry’s key challenges.

A major highlight of the meeting was the participation of the newly notified committee members, representing leading media organizations across Pakistan. The distinguished panel actively contributed to discussions and helped outline the future direction of the committee.

Distinguished Panel of Members in Attendance:

Mr. Shahab Zuberi – Deputy Convener (Aaj News, Karachi)

Mr. Sarmad Ali – Member (Jang News, Karachi)

Syed Muhammad Munir Jilani – Member (Daily Paigham: Lahore, Faisalabad & Sahiwal)

Pir Haroon Shah – Member (Daily Wahdat, Peshawar)

Mr. Mohsin Mumtaz Seyal – Member (Daily Aftab, Lahore)

Mr. Naveed Kashif – Member (Dunya News, Lahore)

Mr. Waseem Ahmed – Member (Daily Awam, Islamabad)

Mr. Rafay Khan Niazi – Member (Roze News, Islamabad)

Mr. Muhammad Humayun Gulzar – Member (Daily Sayadat, Bahawalpur)

Ms. Afnan Mashal – Member (Sirene Sweden, Business Entrepreneur & Public Engagement Professional)

Syed Irfan Ahmed – Member (Daily Raat, Lahore)

Mr. Adnan Arif – Member (Daily The Public Purview, Islamabad)

During the meeting, members introduced themselves and exchanged views on key industry challenges. Discussions focused on the allocation and timely release of government advertisements, outstanding payments pending with the Press Information Department (PID), and the impact of the Federal Budget 2026–27 on the media sector.



The participants emphasized the importance of unity and coordinated efforts to ensure the sustainable growth and economic stability of the broadcasting industry.

The meeting was held under the administrative supervision of Mr. Amjad Qureshi, Additional Secretary General, FPCCI.

The session concluded with a vote of thanks by Convener Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik, who expressed confidence in the committee’s collective ability to achieve meaningful progress for the media industry.