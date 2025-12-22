A podcast clip is gaining unprecedented attention on social media, in which SP Shahrbanu Naqvi is seen leaving the interview unfinished after receiving a sudden phone call during a serious conversation.

In the video, it can be seen that upon hearing the call, ASP Shahrbanu leaves by telling the host that a murder has taken place and she has to leave immediately. “You stay like this, a murder has happened, I’m just coming.”

This podcast was uploaded on a well-known YouTube channel, where the screen blacks out during the conversation and the viewers are told that ASP Shahrbanu will return after an hour. The podcast resumes from where it left off. Upon her return, the host praises her professional commitment and asks what happened during that time, to which the ASP briefly replies that there was a murder.

In further conversation, ASP Shahrbanu Naqvi also narrates the details of the murder. According to him, a friend killed another friend over a dispute over a transaction in the Defense area and later took the victim’s family hostage. He said that when the victim’s relatives returned from out of town and did not receive a response to their phone calls, they climbed the wall and entered the house and saw the situation. The hands of the housewife were tied, who identified the accused through gestures. After this, the family went to the police station and reported it, on which the police took action and arrested the accused.

This entire detail was shown for only a few minutes in the podcast, but this part went viral on social media and immediately became the most prominent glimpse of the entire interview. After the viral clip, a non-stop stream of sarcasm, criticism and comments started on social media.

Many users took the incident in a sarcastic manner. One user wrote that the ASP solved the murder case in an hour during the podcast, which is an extraordinary speed. Another user commented that in the time it took to solve the case, they could not even solve an academic question. Some users took the matter seriously and questioned whether it was realistic to not only arrest the accused but also reveal the entire story in an hour?

On the other hand, some users also came out in favor of ASP Shahrbanu Naqvi. They said that a police officer prioritized duty over personal engagement, which is commendable. According to them, if any other officer had received such information, he might have given instructions to his subordinates instead of going to the spot and handled the matter, but Shahrbanu Naqvi went and took responsibility herself.

So far, no formal explanation or response has come out from ASP Shahrbanu Naqvi on this matter. However, in the ongoing debate on social media, the question has intensified as to whether the incident was real or not, was it necessary to record it in this way and present it to the public in an edited form? This question has turned this podcast from a mere interview into a controversial debate.