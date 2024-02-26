Karachi: Murad Ali Shah of People’s Party was elected as the Chief Minister of Sindh.

Murad Ali Shah was elected as the Chief Minister of Sindh for the third time by getting 112 votes, MQM’s Ali Sohri got 36 votes, Jamaat-e-Islami and independent candidates protested strongly in the House and shouted slogans.

Keep doing it.

The House of Sindh Assembly consists of 168 members, 158 newly elected members have taken oath, of People’s Party

112, 36 members of MQM took oath, 9 independent members and Jamaat-e-Islami of Sindh Chief Minister.

Did not participate in the election.