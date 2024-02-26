Former Pakistan cricketer and ex-chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Rameez Raja says that in my personal opinion, cricketers should not take Begmat with them on tour.

Ramiz Raja recently participated in a podcast during which the host asked him if cricketers are seen as misfits after marriage. why like this?

In response to this, the ex-chairman PCB said that all this has happened to me too but I believe that poor wives get hit the same way. That my focus will be diverted from cricket because of my wife.

Rameez Raja said, “I don’t play cricket anymore, I do commentary, but if I still take my wife, maybe the one who is seen laughing and smiling during the commentary for 8 hours, my face will be stiff when I come in front of my wife.”

Ramiz Raja said that traveling with small children makes the players sit, if you can’t perform well in the stadium, you have to reach the hotel to change the baby’s diaper, and take your wife shopping, during all these. It is important to stay with the family for a week after the tour is over, then you can do as much sightseeing as you want to do.