Karachi: A special anti-terrorism court has granted pre-arrest bail to actor Muneeb Ahmed Butt in a citizen kidnapping case.

Accused Muneeb Ahmed Butt filed a pre-arrest application before the special court at the Karachi Central Jail Anti-Terrorism Complex. The application was filed in a citizen kidnapping case.

The defense lawyer had argued that the accused Muneeb Ahmed Butt is innocent and the allegations against him are baseless. The case was registered a day late, for which no explanation was given. Accused Muneeb Ahmed Butt obtained protective bail from the Islamabad High Court, but the police are raiding his house.

The public prosecutor’s position was that on April 22, while going to the airport, citizen Mutal Khan was taken away by armed men and other accused in a car. The accused transferred money from the citizen’s crypto account and bank account to an unknown account. The accused transferred 8600 US dollars and more than 2.4 million Pakistani rupees. The accused unlocked the citizen’s laptop and mobile and deleted the data. The accused left the citizen in the Korangi Industrial Area and fled. The name of actor Muneeb Ahmed Butt has come up during the investigation.

The court granted the bail application of accused Muneeb Ahmed Butt for pre-arrest arrest and ordered him to submit a bond of one hundred thousand rupees.

The court summoned the investigation officer and the public prosecutor for the next hearing.