After nearly two decades of dormancy, Pakistan has formally reopened its offshore exploration frontier with the signing of Production Sharing Agreements (PSAs) and Exploration Licences (ELs) for 21 offshore blocks under the Offshore Bid Round 2025. The development, witnessed by Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, represents more than a routine administrative exercise; it is a strategic attempt to reposition Pakistan within the regional energy landscape and reduce its long-standing dependence on imported fuels. The offshore blocks, located in the Indus and Makran basins adjoining the territorial waters of Sindh and Balochistan, collectively cover an enormous maritime expanse. With the earlier execution of agreements for Offshore Deep-C and Offshore Deep-F, the contractual framework for all 23 awarded blocks now stands complete. This milestone carries significance because Pakistan’s offshore sector has remained largely underexplored since independence, with only 18 exploratory wells drilled across a frontier stretching over 282,000 square kilometres.

The numbers attached to the initiative are equally noteworthy. Initial Phase-I commitments amount to approximately USD 82 million during the first three-year licence period, while total investment could rise to nearly USD 1 billion if the projects proceed into drilling and commercial development phases. Such figures underline the scale of opportunity Pakistan is attempting to unlock at a time when the country continues to struggle with high energy import bills, external financing pressures, and persistent balance-of-payments concerns.

The participation of leading domestic exploration firms also reflects renewed confidence in the offshore sector. Mari Energies Limited emerged as the most active participant, securing involvement in all 23 blocks either as operator or joint venture partner. Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Prime Global Energies, United Energy Pakistan, and Orient Petroleum also joined the initiative, creating a broad consortium of state-owned and private stakeholders.

However, optimism must be balanced with realism. Offshore exploration is a high-risk, capital-intensive venture that demands advanced technology, long-term policy continuity, and political stability. Pakistan’s offshore history has been marked by disappointing results, regulatory uncertainty, and limited foreign participation. The government’s decision to introduce updated Offshore Petroleum Rules and a revised Model Production Sharing Agreement is therefore a critical step toward improving transparency and investor confidence. Yet policy frameworks alone cannot guarantee success. Investors will ultimately judge Pakistan on the consistency of its regulations, the security of investments, and the efficiency of operational approvals.

The broader economic implications of successful offshore discoveries could be transformative. Commercial hydrocarbon finds would not only reduce dependence on imported oil and LNG but could also stimulate industrial activity, generate employment, and strengthen foreign exchange reserves. Coastal regions of Sindh and Balochistan may additionally benefit from promised social welfare and capacity-building initiatives tied to the awarded licences.

At a time when global energy markets remain volatile and regional competition for investment is intensifying, Pakistan’s offshore reopening sends an important signal: the country is once again willing to pursue large-scale energy exploration with strategic seriousness. The challenge now lies not in signing agreements, but in converting geological potential into commercial reality. Success will depend on sustained political commitment, regulatory credibility, and the ability to attract world-class international energy companies into Pakistan’s offshore waters.