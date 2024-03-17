Multan Sultans spin consultant Alexandra Hartley was inspired by the fast of the players and started fasting herself.

In an interview given to the British broadcasting organization, Alexandra Hartley said I am also fasting in Ramadan, I want to feel how these people play cricket in Syria while fasting.

According to Alexandra Hartley, we eat at 4 o’clock and then we are hungry all day, we break the fast in the evening and then everyone goes to pray.

Spin consultant Multan Sultans says that fasting is hard work, and I feel very thirsty.