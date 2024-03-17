In the month of Ramadan, the prices of food and drink in the country have started talking to the sky, citizens are worried about what to bring and what to feed.

Due to inflation, vegetables, pulses, meat and fruits are all out of reach of the poor.

In Lahore, onions are being sold at Rs 200, tomatoes at Rs 150, ginger and garlic at Rs 600 per kg. Bananas and guava are being sold at Rs 190 and melon at Rs 200 per kg.

Residents of Multan complain that flour, sugar and ghee are not available in the cheap markets.

Onion is being sold at Rs 260 and tomato at Rs 105 per kg in Islamabad.

In Quetta, the prices of goat and cow meat and various vegetables have seen a huge increase.

People of Karachi have complaints of not getting goods according to the rate list, citizens are worried about buying new clothes for Eid and thinking about the prices.