The Pakistan Super League season 8 final game will take place on Saturday, and fans can’t wait to see the best of the nation’s premier competition. Famous captains Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan will face off.

Despite taking some early hits, the Lahore Qalandars outwitted Peshawar Zalmi by four wickets in the second Eliminator of the ongoing PSL season eight on Friday at the Gaddafi Stadium.

At the same famous Gaddafi Stadium, two teams will square off in today’s game, which is a rematch of the 2022 championship event. Due to the predicted rain in the provincial capital, the match was originally scheduled to play on Sunday but was moved to Saturday instead.

In this edition, the confident Sultans and the cool-headed Qalandars will face off four times. Looking back, we can see that Qalandars won three games while Sultans outperformed them in the qualifier.

Last year, Qalandars defeated Sultans to win the PSL7 championship. This year, Rizwan’s team will play their hardest to unseat Qalandars and claim the crown. After defeating Lahore Qalandars, Sultans earned a third consecutive trip to the final game.

PSL, one of the extravagant events that cause excitement, anticipation, and a lot of trepidation in Pakistan, is about to come to an end after continuous entertainment as top players performed for more than a month, breaking global records.