Imran Khan, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), travels from Zaman Park Lahore to Islamabad via the highway to appear in the Toshakhana case.

On the other side, the police have taken over the control of the toll plaza on the Lahore-Islamabad highway and the police have removed the staff working at the toll plaza in Islamabad.

Containers have been set up on the road leading into Islamabad, and according to the police, only Imran Khan and security cars will be permitted entry. The police squad also has 300 tear gas grenades.

At the Islamabad toll plaza, police have halted Imran Khan’s convoy and are not letting any other vehicles to cross. According to police authorities, only Imran Khan’s car will pass the toll plaza.

Regarding Imran Khan’s attendance in the Toshakhana case, the Islamabad Police has released SOP.

The Islamabad Police have announced that Section 144 is in effect and must be adhered to in Islamabad.

The Toshakhana case will be heard today in the courthouse’s NAB court number one.Imran Khan has been called before Justice Zafar Iqbal to face charges.

Today in the G-11 judicial Complex, Imran Khan is probably going to show up.

Imran Khan’s arraignment date was set by the sessions court for January 31 due to his continued absence. On February 28, the sessions court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for him. The arrest warrant was revoked by the Islamabad High Court on March 7 and a court appearance was mandated for March 13.

As Imran Khan failed to appear on March 13, his non-bailable arrest warrant was renewed.

Imran Khan’s production was mandated by the sessions court, which also issued an arrest warrant for him for March 18. Imran Khan was not being arrested today since the Islamabad High Court ordered him to appear in court.

Yesterday, the Toshakhana case hearing was shifted by the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad from the courthouse to the judicial complex.