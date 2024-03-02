Lahore: MQM is likely to get the governorship of Sindh and two to three ministries.

According to sources, the (N) League has decided to keep the number of ministers in the cabinet less and if the number of ministers in the federal cabinet is 20, MQM is likely to get two ministries.

Sources say that MQM may get the Ministry of Maritime but there is no possibility of getting the Ministry of Information Technology, while there are two opinions in the MQM on the name for the governorship of Sindh.

According to sources, one group of MQM wants to see Kamran Tesuri as the governor and another group wants to make Khushbakht Shujaat as the governor.