Islamabad: The nomination papers of Shehbaz Sharif and Umar Ayub for the Leader of the House have been approved in the National Assembly.

The nomination papers of Shehbaz Sharif, the candidate of the coalition parties for the Prime Ministership, were submitted to the Secretary of the National Assembly, which was received by the Secretary General of the National Assembly, Tahir Hussain.

In comparison to Shehbaz Sharif, Sunni Ittehad Council candidate Umar Ayub also submitted papers.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat, 8 nomination papers were submitted for Shehbaz Sharif and 4 for Umar Ayub, which were approved after scrutiny.

Sunni Unity Council’s objection to Shahbaz Sharif’s nomination papers was rejected.

It should be noted that 169 votes are required for the Prime Ministership in the 336-member House and the coalition parties have the support of 209 members.

Muslim League (N) has the support of the People’s Party, Balochistan Awami Party, MQM Pakistan, and Stability Pakistan Party while Umar Ayub is the prime ministerial candidate from Sunni Ittehad Council and their number of members in the House is 91. .

The election of the Leader of the House in the National Assembly will be held tomorrow, Sunday, March 3, the schedule of which has also been released.