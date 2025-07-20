Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has feared that oath-taking of the members elected on reserved seats could be cancelled, saying if it happened, the members would move the court.

Talking to Dunya News, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that in the current environment, it seemed the oath-taking of the members elected on reserved seats could be postponed.

‘I fear that the meeting will be adjourned after pointing out lack of quorum. If the members are not sworn in on specific seats, then we have other options. Some Senate candidates within the PTI are protesting,’ the KP governor said

He said the PTI leadership went to Lahore and lobbied for a candidate there, and the candidate was angry because of Mirza Afridi.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that the Senate elections will be held on Tuesday, if not on Monday. If the oath is not taken, the members will go to court again, he added.

‘If the members go to court, the court may then instruct me or the Speaker to take the oath, Kundi said.